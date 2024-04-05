Assam: Assam police seized Over 600 grams of heroin in Karimganj; one held

Karimganj: Assam police seized more than 600 grams of heroin concealed in 50 soap boxes from a vehicle in Karimganj district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, one person was arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

“Based on intelligence input, a team of Karimganj district police intercepted a vehicle at Kayasthagram under Nilambazar police station and recovered 50 soap boxes containing 601.83 grams of heroin from the vehicle,” the police further said.

The police added, “We have apprehended one person in this connection. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state police for the drug crackdown.

“Based on specific inputs, @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 50 soap boxes containing 601.83 grams of heroin. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state, and one person has been apprehended in this connection. Good job @assampolice!” the Assam CM said in a post on X.

Earlier on April 3, Assam police arrested a drug peddler along with 576 grams of heroin in Nagaon district. Based on specific inputs, a team of the Nagaon district police intercepted a bus under the Kathiatoli police outpost.

“The police team caught a person and recovered 46 soap boxes containing 576 grams of heroin in his possession,” a police official said.

On April 2, Assam police apprehended a drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakh in Cachar district. The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Sahid Hussain Barbhuiya. “The police team recovered four packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape weighing about 47 grams of heroin from his possession, which was duly seized. The investigation is on,” Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, said. (ANI)

