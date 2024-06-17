Assam: Dhubri NGO awarded for its dedication to blood donation

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, dedicated team of an NGO, The Humanity of Dhubri was honoured and awarded for their exemplary service rendered in the society and contributions in the field of blood donation in various locations across India including Assam and Dhubri district as well, by the Dhubri Medical College Blood Bank in Assam and the Tura Civil Hospital Blood Bank in Meghalaya.

In Assam, the Dhubri Medical College Blood Bank organized a special event to recognize the relentless efforts of The Humanity.

Attendees from the NGO included Mr. Sudip Kumar Kundu, Mr. Bikram Saha Roy, and Ms. Swagota Baruah, who were felicitated by Blood Bank authority.

Simultaneously, the Tura Civil Hospital Blood Bank in Meghalaya held a similar program to appreciate the NGO's impact on the community.

Dr.Debraj Roy of The Humanity was awarded & felicitated for his significant contributions to blood donation drives and health camps in the region.

Founder of The Humanity told The Sentinel that felicitation extended to The Humanity boost and encourage the spirit to serve the humanity with more dedication.

