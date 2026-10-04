Assam: Dhubri’s Dipankar Majumdar takes up Shola Craft Preservation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: At a time when several traditional crafts are gradually losing their place amid rapid modernisation, Dhubri-based ardent social worker Dipankar Majumdar has taken an initiative to preserve and promote the age-old Shola (Pith-Craft), an integral part of Assam's rich folk tradition and cultural heritage.

As part of his initiative, Majumdar met Sabitri Patankar and Sumitra Malakar of Newghat here on Saturday, two sisters who have been practising the traditional Shola craft for more than five decades. During his interaction with the veteran artisans, he learned about their traditional techniques, experiences, and the challenges faced by artisans engaged in the craft.

Majumdar subsequently met Malati Malakar, a Shola artisan from Motorjhar, and encouraged her to continue her efforts to preserve and practise the traditional art form.

Speaking about his initiative, Majumdar told The Sentinel, "Our traditional crafts are not merely a means of livelihood; they are a living expression of our history, culture, and identity. If we fail to support the artisans who have preserved these skills for generations, we risk losing an invaluable part of our heritage. My humble effort is to stand beside these artisans, encourage them, and inspire the younger generation to appreciate and carry forward this beautiful tradition."

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