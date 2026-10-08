Assam: Diamond Jubilee of Sankaradeva Sangha begins in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The three-day grand diamond jubilee celebration of the Biswanath Chariali Regional Branch of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha will begin on Thursday in Biswanath Chariali. According to a press conference held by the organising committee on Wednesday, the event will start on October 8 and conclude on October 10.

The organisers stated that the primary objective of the programme is to pay tribute to the saint's contributions to society through Naam-Dharma, Vaishnavite culture, a humanistic outlook, and a scientific mindset, as well as to spread his ideals among the youth. In conjunction with the celebration, various religious, cultural, and social programmes will be held over the three days.

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