Assam: Diarrhoea Claims 11 Lives In Tinsukia's Tongonagaon Tea Estate Since May 12

TINSUKIA: At least 11 lives have been lost due to Diarrhoea in the Tongonagaon tea estate located in Assam's Tinsukia district in the past 10 days, sparking serious concerns among its residents.
The first Diarrhoea - induced death was reported on May 12 while the latest case took place on Wednesday.
Rupesh Gowala, the MLA from Doomdooma, visited the Tea Estate on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.
After assessing the hazardous situation unfolding in the tea estate, the MLA directed the health officials to take immediate action to contain the disease.
It has been suspected that the outbreak may have been caused by contaminated water or food.
The dreaded disease has amplified so much so that it has taken the form of an epidemic, particularly in the Kulibill line of the garden, from where the maximum number of fatalities have been reported.
Several others who have been affected by this life-threatening disease are currently undergoing treatment in the garden hospital, while some infected persons have still not received any medical treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Sunu Tanti (69), Dibisanta Tanti (28), Sunil Tanti (43), Punu Tanti (68), Jimmy Garh (60), Sita Tanti (32), Loiya Tanti (50), Sachin Tanti (43), Sibrat Gowala (45), Dhanu Tanti (50) and Gorothi Urang (60).
Meanwhile, a memorandum has been submitted by the Tinsukia district committee of The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) to district commissioner Swapneel Paul.
The union has demanded immediate measures to provide adequate treatment to the patients, including those who have not yet received any treatment.
They have also asked for proper health services in all tea gardens and ex-gratia payment to the families of those who have passed away due to diarrhoea.
Moreover, ATTSA has also demanded the organizing of medical camps in all the tea gardens of the district.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed concerns regarding the outbreak of diarrhoea. The former Assam CM also spoke to Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota and the Tinsukia district commissioner to evaluate the situation.
ALSO READ: Assam: Workers Protest at Digboi Powai Tea Estate Over Poor Working Conditions
ALSO WATCH: