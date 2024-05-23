Assam: Diarrhoea Claims 11 Lives In Tinsukia's Tongonagaon Tea Estate Since May 12

TINSUKIA: At least 11 lives have been lost due to Diarrhoea in the Tongonagaon tea estate located in Assam's Tinsukia district in the past 10 days, sparking serious concerns among its residents.

The first Diarrhoea - induced death was reported on May 12 while the latest case took place on Wednesday.

Rupesh Gowala, the MLA from Doomdooma, visited the Tea Estate on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

After assessing the hazardous situation unfolding in the tea estate, the MLA directed the health officials to take immediate action to contain the disease.