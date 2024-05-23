Assam: Workers Protest at Digboi Powai Tea Estate Over Poor Working Conditions

DIGBOI: Qaim Singh Shekhawat director of Digboi Powai tea estate, was taken aback by large-scale protest organized by the estate's workers this morning. The demonstration led by the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATSA), highlighted numerous grievances faced by tea workers. They demanded immediate solutions.

In a bold move protesters assembled in front of the factory early in the day. They voiced their dissatisfaction. The workers then marched to the tea office. They declared defiantly "We will do nothing. Do what you have to do" before storming into tax office. They continued their protest.

Shekhawat’s arrival at the tea estate marked the beginning of what the workers describe as reign of oppression Under his leadership workers allege they have faced numerous hardships. Critical issues include the non-payment of Provident Fund (PF) money. The lack of medical services and the absence of basic amenities like fans in the hospital. Additionally, the estate owes Rs 2.9 million to the electricity department. This further exacerbates workers' frustrations.

A significant point of contention is the employment practices at estate. Workers claim that local unemployed individuals have been overlooked in favor of employing foreigners. This adds to their sense of injustice. Economic insecurity. The culmination of these grievances has led to punitive measures against workers. Many believe these measures are unfair and harsh. This tension prompted today's protest. The demonstration drew significant attention.

In response to the intense protest, the estate management promised to address all issues within next 15 days. This assurance led to conclusion of the demonstration. Although the workers remain skeptical of the management’s promises. They are critical of Director Shekhawat's approach.

The situation at Digboi Powai tea estate underscores ongoing struggles faced by tea workers in region. There is an urgent need for reforms. Improved labor practices. The workers' protest is a significant step towards advocating for their rights.