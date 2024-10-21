Assam: Dibrugarh achieves milestone with first successful kidney transplant

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Affordable healthcare is becoming increasingly vital in India, particularly in smaller cities where infrastructure and medical expertise are often limited.

However, Dibrugarh, Assam, is now setting a new standard by overcoming these challenges.

On October 1, Apeksha Hospital made history by successfully completing the city’s first-ever kidney transplant, marking a significant leap forward for healthcare in the region. The young patient received a kidney donated by their mother, with the entire procedure completed at only 25% of the usual cost compared to larger hospitals outside Assam. This marks a milestone not only in terms of the medical achievement but also in making advanced healthcare affordable for residents of smaller cities.

The renal transplant team was led by nephrologist Dr. Dibya Jyoti Kalita, supported by resident doctor Dr. Nandita Jaiwal and nurses Hima Lama, Purnima Thapa, and Susmita Thapa. The external team included Dr. Anand Jain (nephrologist) and Dr. Mridu Plaban Borah (paediatric ephrologist). The surgical team consisted of Dr. Safdar Hayat Hussain (urologist), Dr. Vikas Kumar Agarwal (surgeon), Dr. Raja Roy (anaesthesiologist), and Dr. Abhinav Poddar (anaesthesiologist). The entire process was mentored by a team from Delhi for additional guidance.

Reflecting on the success, Dr. Dibya Jyoti Kalita emphasized the significance of the achievement: “Transplantation is often the best treatment for advanced kidney disease, but financial issues, lack of donors, and long periods away from home have made it an unrealistic dream for many in our region. After my residency at one of India’s top organ transplant institutes, I always dreamed of bringing such healthcare to Dibrugarh. I am grateful to everyone involved and hope this is the beginning of wider access to affordable healthcare in our hometown.”

Dr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal, an active partner at Apeksha Hospital, highlighted the long-term vision: “Our goal is to provide high standards of care at affordable costs so that people in our region can access top-tier medical services. I invite young doctors to return to Assam and serve their hometowns, where we are committed to providing the right infrastructure.”

“With modern options like Bone Scan, Cathlab, and Urolaser to be available at Apeksha locally within a week, Dibrugarh is becoming a hub for quality medical care. Support from local administration through public-private partnerships is helping to improve the city’s healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

This landmark event is expected to inspire other hospitals in the region to upgrade their facilities, further enhancing the medical landscape and increasing access to affordable care in and around Dibrugarh.

