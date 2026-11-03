Assam: Dibrugarh administration launches anaemia-free tea garden drive

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration has launched the Anaemia Mukt Tea Garden Initiative, a focused campaign to detect, treat, and prevent anaemia among women and children living in the district’s tea garden areas.

The initiative has begun as a pilot in eight tea gardens: Dinjoy, Lengrai, Jutlibari, Lepetkata, Moran, Monohari, South Jalan Nagar, and Achabam.

Tea garden populations face added vulnerabilities, including hookworm infection from working barefoot, limited dietary diversity, and the habit of drinking strong tea with meals, which inhibits iron absorption.

Under the initiative, every child under five, every girl and woman aged five years and above, and all pregnant women and lactating mothers will undergo haemoglobin testing at screening camps supported by teams of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Mobile Medical Units.

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