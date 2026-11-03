Environmental Group Launches Initiative to Preserve Assam's State Symbols

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The state’s leading environmental organisation, the Paribesh Suraksha Samiti (Environment Protection Committee), has taken a significant initiative to conserve and protect the state symbols that represent Assam’s natural heritage and unique identity.

Under the initiative of the organisation’s central committee, steps are being taken to form a strong body named the ‘Committee for Conservation of Assam’s State Symbols’. With the objective of protecting Assam’s biodiversity and creating awareness among the younger generation about the importance of these symbols, an ad hoc committee has been constituted with Rituraj Baruah, Central President of the Paribesh Suraksha Samiti, and noted nature lover Kabir Saikia as convenors.

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