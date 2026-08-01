Assam: Dibrugarh Airport wraps up PRADIPTI summer internship programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Airport, under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), concluded the one-month PRADIPTI Summer Internship Programme conducted from July 1 to 31. The programme provided valuable industry exposure to 30 students from Dibrugarh University and Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmal Kanoi (DHSK) College, reaffirming AAI’s commitment to bridging the gap between academia and the aviation industry.

Students from the disciplines of Electronics & Telecommunication, Commerce, and Mathematics underwent structured training and practical exposure across key functional areas of the airport, including Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS), Air Traffic Control (ATC), Finance, Commercial, and Airport Operations.

Throughout the internship, the participants were familiarised with the roles, responsibilities, and day-to-day functioning of their respective departments.

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