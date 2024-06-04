Assam: Mobile Medical Unit for mother and child launched in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district has launched an innovative Mobile Medical Unit dedicated to enhancing mother and child healthcare in the region.

The trailblazing initiative, the first of its kind at NTPC’s Assam-based power plant generating 750 MW at Salakati, depicts the NTPC’s unwavering commitment to community welfare through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The newly-inaugurated Mobile Medical Unit will provide essential healthcare services to 18 villages surrounding NTPC in Salakati. This unit is fully equipped and staffed by a skilled healthcare team, including two doctors (one male and one female), a nurse, two paramedical staff, and a dedicated driver. The initiative aims to address critical healthcare needs and improve health outcomes for mothers and children in these underserved communities.

The launch of this Mobile Medical Unit is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support the health needs of our local communities,” said Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head, NTPC- Bongaigaon. “Our focus on maternal and child healthcare reflects our commitment and exemplifies the corporate ethos of social responsibility and pro-active community engagement fostering a healthier, stronger society,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by key dignitaries and stakeholders, including I S Reddy, GM (O&M), A Biswas, GM (Operation), Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club (BSLC), along with other BSLC office bearers, union and association representatives, Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), D Paul, CMO, Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS) and Sushil Kumar, AGM (Civil). Their presence highlighted the collective dedication to this noble cause.

This project has been launched to operate for four years starting from today. It aims to reduce healthcare disparities and foster a healthier, more resilient community. NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to this cause signifies a transformative step towards improving the quality of life for the region’s residents.

