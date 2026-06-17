Assam: Dibrugarh bus stand to shift to MJBT from June 19

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major move aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety within Dibrugarh city, the district administration has ordered the shifting of the bus and traveller stand from the existing location to the Murlidhar Jalan Bus Terminus (MJBT) with effect from June 19.

The order, issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, follows concerns raised by the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) regarding the upcoming construction of the Amolapatty Flyover.

According to the PWRD, the project is likely to increase traffic congestion within the city during the construction period and may also raise the risk of road accidents. The department had accordingly requested restrictions on the movement of heavy motor vehicles, noting that the proposed service roads would be suitable only for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers.

According to the order, no buses will be permitted to enter beyond MJBT. However, the restriction will not apply to school and college buses. A dedicated route map and traffic advisory for the movement of buses and travellers will be issued by Dibrugarh Traffic Police.

The District Transport Officer will issue necessary advisories for other modes of passenger transport to ensure the availability of feeder services at MJBT.

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