Dibrugarh administration evicts 60 families from encroached Brahmaputra riverbank land

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration conducted a massive eviction drive along the Brahmaputra river in the Maijan area on Monday, removing around 60 families who had illegally occupied the riverbank for more than a decade.

The families were found to be living on nine bighas of government land in the riverbank, with some having even constructed permanent RCC houses. Many residents revealed they had paid large sums to land brokers, ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, believing the plots were legal. “Seven years ago, we paid Rs 1.5 lakh to a broker who assured us the land was legal. Now we have lost both our money and our home,” said an evicted woman.

The eviction followed an order from the District and Sessions Court, Dibrugarh, after due notices were served. A large police force was deployed as a precaution, but the operation proceeded peacefully as residents removed their belongings before excavators demolished the structures.

Meanwhile, locals who lost their homes demanded action against the illegal brokers.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Administration Launches Eviction Drive in Majjan Road