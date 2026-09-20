Assam: Dibrugarh Businesses Close to Honour Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: All business establishments remained closed in Dibrugarh on Saturday on the first death anniversary of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. As the state observed Zubeen Divas in memory of the popular singer, musician, and cultural icon, Dibrugarh witnessed an emotional and sombre atmosphere on Saturday.

The city remained largely silent as residents voluntarily kept shops and commercial establishments closed in memory of the beloved artiste.

Major markets wore a deserted look, with the usual hustle and bustle conspicuously absent. Even small roadside shops remained closed at several places. The unusual silence across the city reflected the deep emotional connection that people shared with Zubeen Garg.

For many residents, the closure of markets became a quiet expression of remembrance and respect for the artiste. As evening descended, people across different parts of Dibrugarh lit lamps outside their homes and establishments to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Several tribute programmes were also organised at different locations across the city. Cultural programmes were held to remember Zubeen Garg's music and contribution to Assamese culture. At several places, artists performed 'Deh'/'Diha' presentations as a tribute to the departed artiste.

The sense of loss among his fans was clearly visible during the observance, with many recalling his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Also Read: Doomdooma Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary