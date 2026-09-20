Doomdooma Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The first death anniversary of 'people's artiste' Zubeen Garg was observed across Doomdooma with heartfelt tributes, music, and remembrance, as schools and other institutions recalled the artiste whose voice and creations remain deeply woven into the cultural life of Assam.

Tribute programmes were held at Doomdooma Senior Secondary School, Doomdooma College, Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College, PM SHRI Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, and Doomdooma Girls' Higher Secondary School, among others. At Beesakopie-Rupbon Sarbajanin Durga Puja Mandir at Rupbon, a memorial programme was organised by locals.

Also Read: Naduar Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary