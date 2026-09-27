Assam: Dibrugarh Cancer Centre Holds Two-Day Training for Blood Centre Technologists

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A two-day state-of-the-art training programme for blood centre technologists was organised at Dibrugarh Cancer Centre on September 25 and 26, with support from the Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS).

The training programme was aimed at enhancing the skills and technical capabilities of blood centre technologists working in medical colleges and blood centres across Assam, with the objective of strengthening the availability and supply of safe blood to patients.

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