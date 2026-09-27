Assam: Cancer care centre and new health office building inaugurated in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Udalguri district, Executive Member (EM), BTC, Derhasat Basumatary, on Thursday inaugurated a Day Care Cancer Centre at Udalguri Civil Hospital in the presence of Deputy Chief of BTC-cum- MLA Rihon Daimari, Speaker, BTC Tridip Daimari, and other dignitaries. On the occasion, EM Derhasat Basumatary also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a G+3 office building of the Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 crore. The new office building is expected to further strengthen the administrative and healthcare infrastructure of the district. A statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was also installed at Udalguri Civil Hospital.

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