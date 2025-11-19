Assam: Dibrugarh celebrates birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In honour of the birth anniversary of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, various socio-cultural organizations of Dibrugarh jointly organized a special daylong programme titled 'Bokuldan' on November 18. The initiative was led by the Dibrugarh District Committee in collaboration with the Asom Gana Parishad, Mahila Parishad, and Yuva Parishad.

Marking the significance of the artiste's contribution to Assamese music, cinema, literature, and youth culture, the programme aimed to pay tribute to his artistic journey and inspire younger generations. The event highlighted the values of humanity, unity, and cultural harmony that the artiste consistently promoted through his work.

A major attraction of the event was the unveiling of a special creative compilation named 'Rongmon,' which showcased artworks, writings, paintings, and reflections inspired by the artist's life and legacy. Cultural performances, musical tributes, poetry recitations, and interactive sessions were also organized as part of the celebration.

The event took place at Xahitya Xabha Bhawan, Dibrugarh and the celebration served as a vibrant cultural gathering and a heartfelt tribute to one of Assam's most influential artistic personalities.

In addition to these programmes, a large-scale 53+ blood donation camp was also organized in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, drawing participation from citizens, youth organizations, and many community groups.

The programme was jointly organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh, & Dibrugarh Pragati, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party Dibrugarh district committee. A parallel camp was also organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch Dibrugarh Greater branch in association with the Dibrugarh Bar Association and Aditya Superspeciality Hospital.

Also Read: ‘Zubeen Garg National Award’ for Environmental Reporting Announced