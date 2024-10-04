Assam: Dibrugarh Celebrates District Day at District Library Auditorium

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Day was celebrated at Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium on Wednesday. Dibrugarh district was formed on October 2, 1971 after carving out of Lakhimpur.

While speaking at the programme, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said Dibrugarh district has set an glaring example for other districts of Assam. “Dibrugarh is one of the oldest and most historical city in India, which have contributed immensely for the economic development,” Kairi said. A cultural programme was held with full excitement. Dibrugarh is also known as the ‘Tea city of India’ because of its tea gardens. Dibrugarh derived its name from Dibarumukh (as a renowned encampment of Ahoms during the Ahom Chutiya War).

