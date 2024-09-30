Six-day Gujarat media tour to Assam concludes in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday felicitated journalists from Gujarat at a special event in Dibrugarh, marking the conclusion of a six-day media tour from Gujarat to Assam. The tour, organized by the Press Information Bureau, aimed to foster a deeper understanding of Assam’s development and cultural heritage.

In his address, Sonowal highlighted the remarkable progress Assam and the North Eastern region has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the broad spectrum of development, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and connectivity.

“Under PM Modi’s vision, the Northeast has been at the forefront of national development. This growth is evident in sectors such as roads, waterways, railways, airports, and digital infrastructure,” he remarked.

Sonowal also underscored the significant strides in the development of inland waterways in Assam and across India, citing it as a game-changer for regional connectivity and economic development.

“The Brahmaputra River, as part of India’s inland waterway network, is not only connecting the people of Assam but also boosting trade, tourism, and job creation across the entire country,” the Minister stated.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of recognizing and preserving Assam’s rich history and cultural heritage. He pointed to initiatives such as the recent addition of Charaideo Moidams to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as the national celebration of the 400th anniversary of the Ahom-General Lachit Borphukan.

The six-day tour allowed the Gujarat media delegation to witness Assam’s progress firsthand. They visited important cultural and historical landmarks, including the iconic Kamakhya Temple, the Purabi Dairy facility, the historical town of Sivasagar, and Charaideo Moidams, known for its royal burial grounds. They also explored the rich textile heritage of Sualkuchi and natural beauty of Kaziranga National Park.

In the closing ceremony, Sonowal appreciated the role of the media in building bridges between states and fostering mutual understanding. He praised the efforts of the visiting journalists in showcasing Assam’s development journey to the people of Gujarat and the rest of the country.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where Sonowal honoured the journalists for their contributions to journalism and for strengthening ties between Assam and Gujarat.

Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and representatives of PIB Guwahati and Ahmedabad were also present.

