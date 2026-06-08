Assam: Dibrugarh civic body cracks down on roadside encroachers

Stall linked to ganja seizure demolished

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a major crackdown against illegal roadside encroachments, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has launched an extensive eviction drive across various parts of the town, removing unauthorized roadside vendors and structures operating outside designated vending zones.

Among the structures demolished was a roadside stall at Graham Bazar near Tinkunia, which had recently come under public scrutiny after a raid reportedly led to the recovery of 85.240 grams of suspected cannabis (ganja) from the premises. The stall was removed during the civic body’s enforcement operation as authorities intensified efforts to reclaim public spaces and restore order on busy roads and footpaths.

The eviction drive was carried out following the expiry of a seven-day notice period issued jointly by the district administration and the DMC, directing vendors occupying roadsides, footpaths, and other public areas to shift to formally designated vending zones. Despite repeated warnings, several vendors allegedly failed to comply, prompting the authorities to initiate strict enforcement measures.

Speaking during the operation, DMC Commissioner Novas Das, ACS, said the corporation has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to illegal encroachments that obstruct traffic movement and compromise public safety.

“Commuters and pedestrians rely on public roads, footpaths, and highways.” Unauthorised occupation of these spaces creates serious inconvenience and safety hazards. The corporation is committed to ensuring that public infrastructure is used for its intended purpose,” Das stated.

Municipal teams, supported by officials and law enforcement personnel, conducted the drive in multiple locations across Dibrugarh, dismantling illegal stalls and clearing encroachments that had narrowed roads and obstructed pedestrian movement.

Officials said the operation forms part of a broader initiative to improve urban management, ease traffic congestion, enhance pedestrian safety, and maintain civic discipline within the town. Authorities have also warned that similar drives will continue in the coming days and that stringent action will be taken against individuals who attempt to reoccupy cleared public spaces.

The removal of the Graham Bazar stall, particularly in the wake of the recent alleged ganja recovery, has drawn significant public attention and is being viewed as a strong message from the administration against both illegal encroachment and unlawful activities operating from public land.

Residents and commuters welcomed the move, expressing hope that sustained enforcement will help create a cleaner, safer, and more organized urban environment in Dibrugarh.

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