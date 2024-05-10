Assam: Dibrugarh district performs better in Higher Secondary 2024 results compared to previous years

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district has performed better than in previous years. In Arts stream, a total of 6777 candidates have appeared and out of that 6319 have passed with a pass percentage of 93.24. A total of 1734 students got first division, 2261 bagged second division and 2324 students got third division.

In Science stream, 2530 students have appeared and out of them 2345 have passed with 92.69 percent. A total of 1480 students got first division, 584 got second division and 281 students got third division marks.

In Commerce, 1142 students have appeared and out of them 1007 students passed with 88.18 percent. 452 got first division, 354 students got second division and 201 students got third division.

Dibrugarh district Inspector of schools (IS) Dr. Samiran Bora said, “Dibrugarh district have performed better in the Higher Secondary this time compared to previous years. Our ranking has been good compared to previous years.”

