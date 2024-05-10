Assam: Nalbari district shines in Higher Secondary Final Examination

Nalbari: Nalbari district has shone once again in the result of Higher Secondary Final Examination which was declared on Thursday. With 97.03% of passed out students, the district stands second in Arts stream. In total, passed out students, Nalbari scores 90.97% and 95.12% in Science and Commerce streams respectively. Girls outshone boys in this year’s Higher Secondary Examination in Nalbari. Total 2631 students passed in the 1st division, followed by 3437 in the 2nd and 2227 in the 3rd division. Nalbari units of AASU and AJYCP congratulated the successful students.

