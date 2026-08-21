Assam: Dibrugarh District Primary Teachers’ Association Extends Aid to Flood-Affected Schools

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a commendable humanitarian initiative, the Dibrugarh District Primary Teachers' Association, with the active support of teachers from various block-level associations across the district, distributed educational materials among 4,206 students of 123 flood-affected primary schools under the Nazira Education Block of Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

The distribution programme was formally held at the auditorium of Nazira Girls' Higher Secondary School at around 1:30 pm.

The programme was inaugurated by Shailendra Kalita, General Secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association. In his inaugural address, Kalita appreciated the teachers' association for undertaking the community-oriented initiative and extending support to students affected by the devastating floods.

Nazira Block Education Officer Parashar Saikia and Principal of Nazira Girls' Higher Secondary School Manju Gharphalia also attended the programme and addressed the students.

The distribution programme was conducted by Pankaj Bora, Secretary of the Dibrugarh District Teachers' Association and Deputy Secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association. Subsequently, Dibrugarh District Primary Teachers' Association President Bhadrasen Sonowal, Secretary Pankaj Bora, and Lahowal Block Teachers' Association Secretary Shanta Konwar announced the names of the schools one by one and distributed the educational materials according to the number of students in each school.

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