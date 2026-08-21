PM Modi Assures Unwavering Support as Assam CM Sarma Discusses Flood and Development Roadmap

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and discussed the devastating floods and the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, besides the state government's broader development priorities and its efforts to accelerate growth, strengthen infrastructure, improve public service delivery and create greater opportunities for the people of Assam.

On his part, the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of unwavering support until the Assam government reached a logical conclusion in the mission to rebuild the affected areas, restore livelihood and ensure a comprehensive recovery.

During the meeting at Sewa Teerth in South Block, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of Assam's roadmap for the next phase of the #AssamFloodResponse, focusing on rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring comprehensive recovery.

The Chief Minister said, "Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the flood situation and rehabilitation, and extended every possible assistance. The discussions focused on taking forward the recovery efforts after the devastating floods, with particular emphasis on rebuilding affected areas and restoring the livelihoods of people impacted by the disaster."

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the key initiatives undertaken by the Assam government during its first 100 days in office to fulfil the mandate entrusted to it by the people of the state. "I also apprised the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the key initiatives undertaken by our Government in its first 100 days to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the people of Assam," Sarma said.

The meeting reaffirmed the close coordination between the Centre and the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation and advancing the state's development agenda.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to working closely with the Government of India to ensure effective rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-affected areas while advancing the vision of a Viksit Assam.

The Chief Minister also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil and discussed strengthening water infrastructure and ensuring long-term water security in Assam.

The Chief Minister said, "We specially discussed measures to strengthen the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the ongoing Rs 237-crore rejuvenation project of Silsako Beel, of which the Union ministry has been a valuable partner. We look forward to extending this collaboration for the rejuvenation of urban water bodies and wetlands across the state."

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