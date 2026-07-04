Assam: Dibrugarh employees’ association submits memo to guardian minister Sushanta Borgohain

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A delegation of the All Assam District Administration Employees’ Association, Dibrugarh District Committee, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Assam’s Guardian Minister for Dibrugarh, Sushanta Borgohain, seeking improved service benefits for employees serving within the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation area.

District Committee President Ritumoni Das and General Secretary Shaktidhar Gathiri welcomed the guardian minister with a traditional Assamese Cheleng Chador during his first official visit to Dibrugarh district. The delegation was led by the President of the All Assam District Administration Employees’ Association and Adviser to the Dibrugarh District Committee, Ranjan Raidangia, along with other office-bearers of the district committee.

During the meeting, the association submitted a memorandum requesting the introduction of a Metropolitan Allowance for employees working in offices located within the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation area. The association also urged the government to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) from the existing rate to 10 per cent, citing Dibrugarh’s elevation to a Municipal Corporation and its declaration as Assam’s second capital.

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