Demow Municipal Board Organises Grand Felicitation for Minister Sushanta Borgohain

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow Municipal Board organised a felicitation programme for Sushanta Borgohain, who reached his constituency for the first time after taking charge as the State Water Resources, Judicial Department Minister. The felicitation programme was held in Bokulban Udyan, Demow, on Sunday evening.

Various local organisations, different establishments of Demow, Nitaipukhuri, Bokota, Lakuwa, Khelua, religious institutions, schools, colleges, party workers, and 28 gaon panchayats also felicitated Minister Borgohain.

Acknowledging the felicitations, he said that due to the blessings of the people here, the Sivasagar district was able to get a minister after 20 years

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