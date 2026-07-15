Assam: Dibrugarh gears up for 12th Rath Yatra Mahotsav of Lord Jagannath on July 16

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Devotees in Dibrugarh and across Upper Assam are eagerly awaiting the 12th Rath Yatra Mahotsav of Lord Jagannath, which will be celebrated with great religious fervour and devotion on July 16.

Organised by the Jagannath Cultural Trust, Dibrugarh, the grand Rath Yatra will commence at 2:00 pm from the Jagannath Cultural Complex, Baughpara, Khanikar, and proceed to Auniati Satra, Kacharbari, before returning to the temple. Thousands of devotees from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji districts are expected to participate in the sacred procession.

The nine-day Mahotsav commenced on July 14, with Netrotsav and Navajaubana Darshan. On the day of the Rath Yatra, devotees will witness a series of religious rituals, including Mangal Aarti, Nitya Puja, Havan, Ratha Puja, Bhog Samarapan, Prasad Seva, and Pahandi. The celebrations will continue with Hera Panchami, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, and Adhara Pana, before concluding with Niladri Bije on July 27.

Adding significance to this year's celebrations, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has given his consent to grace the Rath Yatra programme on July 16.

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