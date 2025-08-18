Assam: Dibrugarh-Guwahati Indigo Flight Aborts Landing, Lands Safely on Second Attempt

GUWAHATI: In a significant event, IndiGo flight 6E 187, travelling from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, experienced a tense moment on Sunday, August 17, when the aircraft aborted its initial landing attempt at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

The flight, which was carrying Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah, had already touched down on its rear wheels before the captain decided to execute a sudden "go-around", taking off again immediately. The aircraft, before making a safe landing on its second attempt, remained airborne for over 20 minutes.

Minister Bimal Borah later confirmed the incident, assuring that all passengers were safe. “The flight aborted landing and took off immediately for a sudden go-around for around 20 minutes. The captain clarified that it happened due to a missed approach,” Minister Borah said. However, there has been no impact on the carrier or any passenger due to this flight move.