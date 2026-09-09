Assam: Dibrugarh Health Department Steps Up Mental Health Services

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Health Department has accorded priority to mental health on par with physical health and expanded services beyond the confines of the hospital to every stratum of society, with a focused effort to dispel stigma.

As part of this endeavour, the District Mental Health Programme, aimed at providing accessible mental health services, has been made more proactive and people-centric. Through the Mental Health Service Centre established at Dibrugarh State Dispensary, services are being rendered via regular Outpatient Department (OPD), follow-up care, counselling, outreach programmes, and home visits, along with the organisation of intervention camps to normalise help-seeking and break the stigma.

As per departmental data, new OPD registrations stood at 200 in 2021-22, which increased to 283 in 2022-23, 1267 in 2023-24, 1289 in 2024-25, and 786 in 2025-26, following intensified awareness activities. While only 39 individuals availed counselling services in 2021-22, the number rose to 219 in 2022-23, 575 in 2023-24, 1354 in 2024-25, and 1188 in 2025-26. The number of patients covered through outreach programmes has increased from 432 in 2021-22 to 1425 in 2025-26. Similarly, through home visits, services were extended to 15 patients in 2021-22, 46 in 2023-24, and 45 in 2025-26.

The positive trend continues in the current financial year 2026-27.

Also Read: Health awareness programme on mental well-being and drug abuse held in Golaghat school