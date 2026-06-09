Health awareness programme on mental well-being and drug abuse held in Golaghat school

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A health awareness programme on mental health, emotional well-being, drug abuse, and the harmful effects of various intoxicating substances was organised on Saturday at Ponka Ruprupram Hazarika Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district. The programme was conducted by the Ghansirika Nature Organisation for the students of the school. The programme was attended by Hemgiri Norah, Inspector of Schools of Golaghat district, as the chief guest. In his motivational address, he emphasised that safeguarding students’ mental health, maintaining emotional stability, and building self-confidence are extremely important in the present time.

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