Assam: Dibrugarh Health Dept takes proactive and coordinated efforts against JE/AES

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A comprehensive and coordinated campaign has been launched by the Dibrugarh District Health Department through the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme for the prevention and control of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Dibrugarh district. Although the peak season for Japanese Encephalitis outbreaks is considered to be July-August, various preventive measures were initiated by the Health Department as early as April with the objective of taking preventive action prior to the onset of the disease.

As part of this advance preparedness, an important meeting of the District Task Force (DTF) was held on April 30, 2026, to finalise the strategies and action plan for the prevention of Japanese Encephalitis. As a result of this, significant success has been achieved in disease prevention in Dibrugarh district through the joint efforts of the district administration, Health Department and other concerned departments.

Considering vaccination as the most effective tool for prevention of Japanese Encephalitis, the JE-RI programme has been strengthened in the district.

Special progress has also been made in the area of vector control. Fogging has been carried out in more than 100 identified areas of the district, among other measures.

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