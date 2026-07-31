Assam: Dibrugarh Irrigation Department Leads Flood Relief Mission in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Irrigation Department, under the aegis of the Dibrugarh Circle (Irrigation), Dibrugarh, organised a flood relief mission on Wednesday to support families affected by the devastating floods in Sivasagar district.

The relief initiative was made possible through the generous contributions of the Assam Engineering Service Association (AESA) and employees from various Irrigation Circles across Assam. The mission was led by Ramen Chetia and Rituporno Borgohain, under the guidance of the Executive Engineers of the Dibrugarh-Chabua-Lahowal Division (Irrigation) and the Naharkatia-Duliajan Division (Irrigation).

The relief convoy commenced its journey at 7:00 am from the premises of the Dibrugarh-Chabua-Lahowal Division (Irrigation), carrying a wide range of essential relief materials.

The first phase of the distribution was carried out at Dilihi Gohain Gaon in Sivasagar district, where nearly 50 to 60 flood-affected families received relief materials. The team subsequently proceeded to Banmukh Gohain Gaon before concluding the day’s mission at the severely affected Nimaijan area.

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