Assam: Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Cracks down against illegal Stalls at AMCH Campus

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) launched an eviction drive inside the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) complex on Wednesday. The operation cleared out unauthorised food stalls inside the campus.

DMC officials targeted illegal makeshift structures inside the medical college campus while addressing persistent littering and unhygienic conditions. They also targeted vendors selling gutka and tobacco products from the site, expressing strong concern over tobacco sales within the complex.

Wednesday's crackdown marks the latest in a series of enforcement actions by the DMC at AMCH. On July 17, a sanitation inspection revealed food inventory stored inside a stall's bathroom, while a prior operation on May 31 dismantled illegal shops causing traffic bottlenecks on campus roads. Similarly, an enforcement effort in December 2024 cleared unauthorised kiosks operating near the blood bank, super-speciality blocks, and hostel sectors.

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