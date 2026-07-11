Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Launches Major Drive Against Illegal Encroachments

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has launched a large-scale eviction drive against illegal encroachments across various parts of the city under the supervision of Commissioner Shivani Jerngal. The operation was carried out with the assistance of former Commissioner Novas Das, the DMC Enforcement team, and officials from different departments.

During the drive, authorities removed unauthorised roadside structures, temporary stalls, and other illegal encroachments that had occupied public roads and footpaths, causing obstruction to traffic movement and inconvenience to pedestrians. The DMC stated that the drive was undertaken to ensure smooth traffic flow, improve public convenience, and reclaim public spaces from illegal occupation.

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