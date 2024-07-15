Assam: Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation uses super-sucker to clean drains

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has been using a super-sucker machine to clean the drains that were clogged. Recently, Dibrugarh witnessed a massive waterlogging problem, and the city was underwater for nine days. The DMC has undertaken a massive drain cleaning drive in all the wards.

DMC Mayor Dr Saikat Patra said, “We are using the super-sucker machine to clean all the drains that were clogged for many reasons.”

On the other hand, Dr Patra denied handing over DTP cleaning to DMB by the Water Resources Department in 2012. “The DTP drain was not handed over to us. We clean the drain for the public so they don’t face any problems,” he said.

The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain, a crucial storm water drainage system spanning 9.5 km, has failed to flush out rainwater from the town because of illegal encroachment and dumping of garbage and plastic in the drain. The DTP drain, which originates from Seujpur (zero point), passes through densely populated areas in the heart of Dibrugarh town before reaching the Sessa river, covering a total distance of 9.5 km. A significant portion of the drain, about 5.56 km, falls within Dibrugarh town, while the remaining 3.85 km is located on the outskirts.

Also Read: Flood Recedes in Dibrugarh, Focus Turns to Drain Clean-Up and Road Repair (sentinelassam.com)