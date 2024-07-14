Flood Recedes in Dibrugarh, Focus Turns to Drain Clean-Up and Road Repair

DIBRUGARH: The flood situation in Dibrugarh improved marginally on Saturday with the water-level starting to recede, reducing the affected population to 12,537 in 64 villages in the district.

“At least 64 villages are still affected with 12,537 population. 821 inmates are taking shelter at 11 relief camps. 2,377.5 hectares of crop land were affected,” said an ASDMA report. For nine consecutive days, Dibrugarh town remained underwater due to the overflowing of Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain. But, now the situation has improved and things have come to normal. Most of the roads were damaged in Dibrugarh town and other areas. People are having a harrowing time due to the damaged roads. The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has started cleaning-up the drains.

“Most of the drains were clogged due to the dumping of garbage and we have been cleaning the drains. We appeal everyone not to dump garbage in drains,” said an official of DMC. He further added, “Encroachment of DTP drain is the main reason of urban flooding. The drain has been encroached by people and some private hospitals which resulted in waterlogging and urban flooding.”

