Assam: Dibrugarh Police Seize 966g Suspected Ganja, Rs 1.44 Lakh Cash

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a late-night operation, Dibrugarh police raided Jokai Chabbis Gharia Gaon in Barbaruah and apprehended a suspected habitual drug peddler allegedly involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics in the area.

During the operation, police recovered 966 grams of suspected ganja and Rs 1,44,270 in cash, which is suspected to be proceeds from drug sales. Officers also seized a mobile phone, digital weighing machine, zip-lock packaging materials, and other articles allegedly linked to drug distribution.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of CDSP Khowang Amit Ranjan Barman as part of the ongoing crackdown by Assam police against the illegal drug trade in the region.

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