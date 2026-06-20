Assam: Dibrugarh police seize over 667 grams of cannabis

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police continued their crackdown on drug trafficking with two successful anti-drug operations, leading to the seizure of over 667 grams of suspected cannabis (ganja), cash, mobile phones, and other incriminating materials from suspected drug peddlers.

In the first operation, acting on credible information regarding the sale of cannabis, Dibrugarh police conducted a search at the residence of Deepak Dey in the Naliapool Tiniali area on Wednesday night. During the search, police recovered and seized 257 grams of suspected cannabis, plastic packets, six mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 2,400. Deepak Dey was detained on suspicion of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

In another operation, the Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP), Naharkatia, along with the Officer-in-Charge of Joypur police station and his team, conducted a raid at the residence and premises of suspected drug peddler Suraj Jaswal alias Md Siraj Ahmed of Tatipathar under Joypur police station in Dibrugarh district.

During the search, police recovered 410 grams of suspected cannabis, three used drug syringes from the seat of a white Hyundai Verna bearing registration number AS01AH0050, and cash amounting to Rs 1,96,100.

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