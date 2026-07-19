Assam: Dibrugarh police seized 1.35 kg of heroin in Tingkhong

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In an anti-narcotic operation, Dibrugarh police seized 1.35 kg of heroin along with cash worth Rs 14,06,600 from a Bolero pickup vehicle and from the premises of the accused person in Tingkhong, Dibrugarh, on Friday night. Based on specific secret information, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted under the Tingkhong Police Station by a Dibrugarh Police team on Friday night. “During the operation, 1.35 kg of heroin (concealed in 107 soap boxes), along with 1,406,600 in cash, was seized from a Bolero pickup vehicle and the house premises of the accused persons,” said a police official. Police have apprehended Gulapi Gogoi, but the main accused Manoj Gogoi has been absconding. “We have launched an operation after getting a tip-off regarding narcotic trade. It is one of the biggest narcotic operations conducted by police,” said a police official.

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