Assam: Dibrugarh Police Seized Stolen GI Sheet-laden Truck, One Arrested

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Acting on a confidential intelligence tip, Dibrugarh Police successfully intercepted a stolen 16-wheeler truck loaded with galvanized iron (G.I.) sheets.

The truck, registered as NL 01AF 7873, is linked to North Guwahati Police state case number 144/24.

The operation, which took place at Chaulkhowa, was led by Officer-in-Charge Raju Bahadur Chetri of Dibrugarh Police Station.

The truck’s driver, Saddam Hussain, son of Khairul Islam from Bhura Gaon in Morigaon, was apprehended at the scene.

This successful recovery of the truck marks a significant step forward in the North Guwahati investigation, underscoring the importance of inter-district collaboration and swift action by law enforcement.

Also read: Assam: Dibrugarh police gets Bishal Phukan’s custody for 4 days