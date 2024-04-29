Assam: Dibrugarh police yet to nab doctor Debajit Dutta

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: After more than two weeks, Dibrugarh police failed to arrest the absconding Dr. Debajit Dutta, who was allegedly involved in physically torturing their minor housemaid.

His wife, Boby Kalita, was arrested on April 14 by police after a case was registered at the Dibrugarh police station.

Sources said the doctor has been absconding and trying for anticipatory bail. Dr. Debajit Dutta is a skin specialist in Dibrugarh.

The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) suspended DDSA president Dr. Debajit Dutta from the post of president on Saturday after his wife was arrested for allegedly physically torturing their minor housemaid for quite some time.

On April 20, in a meeting held at the DDSA office, the office-bearers of DDSA decided to suspend Dr. Debajit Dutta from the post of president. A case (136/2024 under sections 352/342/326/374/506/34 of the IPC and 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the 2014 Amended Child Labour Act, 1986) was registered at Dibrugarh police station in this regard.

