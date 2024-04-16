Dibrugarh doctor’s wife arrested for torturing minor house help

DIBRUGARH: In a sensational case of crime against children, Dibrugarh Police on Saturday arrested Boby Kalita, wife of a doctor Debojit Dutta for allegedly physically torturing their minor house help for quite sometime.

Dibrugarh police registered a case No. 136/2024 at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under section 352/342/326/374/506/34 of the IPC and section 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and 2014 Amended Child Labour Act, 1986.

Officer in-charge of Dibrugarh Police Station Raju Bahadur Chetry said that police had arrested the lady after receiving complaints from neighbours. The victim is now with the Dibrugarh Child Line authorities.

According to reports, the doctor had ‘purchased’ the girl who is from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh in 2013 from a person and since then the girl is with the couple. “We have often witnessed the woman torturing the minor. The minor never speaks to us and always wears masks because of the instructions given to her,” a neighbour said. Another neighbour said, “It’s an inhuman torture. How can they do this to a minor girl. She has been working as a maid in their house for quite a long time.”

According to police, the doctor Debojit Dutta, who is a skin specialist has been absconding after the arrest of his wife. Debojit Dutta is the president of Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) and also the president of Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD). On September, 2020, similar incident happened in Dibrugarh where a doctor and his wife tortured a minor girl, who used to be a maid in their house. Later they were arrested by Dibrugarh police. The couple were arrested for pouring hot water on the 12-year-old minor domestic help. Later, in a joint raid Dibrugarh police and Nagaon police arrested Dr Siddhi Prasad Deori and his wife Mitali Konwar.

Also Read: Assam: Brown-spotted Pitviper spotted in Kohora River Basin of Kaziranga

Also Watch: