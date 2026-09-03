Assam: Dibrugarh registers 102 dog-bite cases in a week

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An alarming 102 dog-bite cases were reported in Dibrugarh in the past week, raising concerns among residents over the growing stray dog menace and rabies risk.

Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan on Wednesday said that 102 people from different parts of the city sought treatment at the hospital following dog-bite incidents in the last 7 days.

“Yesterday, we received 35 dog-bite cases at AMCH. Of these, 30 were from Thana Chariali, and five were from other areas of Dibrugarh,” Dr Bhuyan said.

The actual number of cases could be higher as several victims reportedly seek treatment at private hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Amid the sharp rise in cases, Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra announced a fresh anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs from 4 pm on Wednesday.

Since August 14, 2025, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, State Veterinary Dispensary, and NGO Animal Welfare People have vaccinated more than 300 stray dogs across different parts of the city.

Also Read: SC Dismisses Pleas to Modify Stray Dog Order, Expresses Concern Over Dog-Bite Surge