SC Dismisses Pleas to Modify Stray Dog Order, Expresses Concern Over Dog-Bite Surge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reaffirmed its directive for the removal of stray dogs from public institutions, refusing to amend its November 2025 order amid growing concerns over dog-bite incidents nationwide.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stressed that the right to life with dignity includes freedom from the threat of stray dog attacks, warning that the state “cannot remain a passive spectator.”

The court instructed all states to strengthen the implementation of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) rules and ensure at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district, with expansion based on population density.

The justices highlighted the need for robust action, noting that children, international travellers, and the elderly have become frequent victims of dog bites.

Extending its focus beyond stray dogs, the Supreme Court also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address stray cattle on highways through a dedicated monitoring framework and the deployment of depreciated transport vehicles.

For compliance, the apex court mandated that all High Courts register suo motu cases to monitor progress. Chief Secretaries of states, as well as the Union government, must submit compliance reports to the jurisdictional High Courts by August 7, with consolidated reports to be filed with the Supreme Court by November 17. The matter remains closed before the court except for the submission of compliance reports.

The original 2025 order had directed the removal of stray dogs from educational, medical, and transit institutions, prohibited their release back to the same spots, and required proper fencing of premises.

The court’s firm stance is aimed at safeguarding public spaces and ensuring citizens’ right to live without fear of stray animal attacks.