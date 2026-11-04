Assam: Dibrugarh Tea Factory Management Lodges FIR Alleging Blackmail, Extortion

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A formal First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh district by Aslam Khan against multiple individuals, highlighting a severe case of planned blackmail, extortion, criminal intimidation, and deliberate harassment involving the collection of Rs 3.5 lakh by Bimal Bag.

According to the complaint filed on November 3, 2026, the trouble began on October 15, 2026, at a local tea factory, where Aslam Khan's father, Noor Alam Khan, had allegedly scolded a female worker, Monisha Teli, over work-related matters. Although she completed her shift without immediate complaint, a formal charge of harassment was later lodged at the Dikom police outpost on October 26, 2026.

Though this complaint was officially withdrawn the next day on October 27, 2026, the family's troubles escalated into a systematic extortion bid.

The complainant stated that two individuals named Uttam Gogoi and Biraj Handique threatened to reopen the case and circulate a video recording of the female worker unless a sum of Rs 6,00,000 was paid, out of which Rs 2,00,000 was supposedly marked for the worker. Amidst these threats, Bimal Bag, who introduced himself as the president of an organisation, allegedly took Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from the family under the pretext that the matter was resolved and that no further allegations would follow.

Furthermore, the complainant highlighted that this is not an isolated incident. For approximately a year and a half, the management has faced continuous interference, including demands for commissions on green leaf supplies, fabricated factory disputes, blocked factory roads, and deliberate disruptions to business operations.

Categorically denying all initial allegations against Noor Alam Khan as false and fabricated, the complainant has urged the Lahowal police to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the Rs 3.5 lakh collected by Bimal Bag alongside the wider extortion threats, examine the mobile recordings, and ensure strict legal action against all perpetrators involved.

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