Assam: Orang National Park Trains Safari Drivers in Responsible Tourism

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MANGALDAI: In a pioneering initiative, a daylong 'Responsible Tourism Awareness Programme' for jeep safari drivers of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) was organised on Monday at the Convention Hall of the national park.

The programme was organised by Mangaldai Media Circle (MMC), the leading scribes' body of Darrang district, in collaboration with Assam Skill University, Mangaldai, and the Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) authority.

As resource persons, Prof Dr Mahesh Chandra Uniyal, Head of the Department of Tourism, Assam Skill University, along with Assistant Professors Dr Swapna Medhi and Dr Paridhi Brahma, deliberated on the role of jeep safari drivers in promoting eco-friendly tourism without disturbing the wildlife and rich biodiversity of the National Park.

Earlier, the programme, anchored by MMC President Bhargab Kumar Das, began with MMC Secretary Mayukh Goswami explaining the initiative's objectives, while Range Officer of ONPTR, Ankur Prasad Hazarika, delivered the welcome address.

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