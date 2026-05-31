Assam: Dibrugarh Thana Chariali Road faces Flood Risk from Clogged Drains

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With the monsoon season fast approaching, residents near the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Thana Chariali on the Mancotta Road in Dibrugarh are growing increasingly anxious over the deplorable condition of roadside drains on either side of the bridge which have been left unattended for an extended period.

The drains running along both sides of the ROB from the Railway line to Mancotta Road have been rendered completely non-functional. Accumulated mud, soil and overgrown vegetation have choked the drainage channels to the point where water can no longer flow freely, raising serious concerns about waterlogging and flooding once the rains set in.

Locals say the situation has been building for months, with no visible effort from the authorities to clear or maintain the drains. The accumulation of silt and jungle growth has not only blocked the natural flow of water but has also made the surrounding area unhygienic and difficult to navigate, particularly for pedestrians and daily commuters who use the busy stretch regularly.

With the monsoon knocking at the door, residents fear that even moderate rainfall could lead to significant waterlogging along the stretch, disrupting traffic movement and causing hardship to households and businesses in the area.

Locals have appealed to the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation to take immediate cognisance of the situation and undertake urgent desilting and cleaning of the drains before the rains arrive in full force.

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