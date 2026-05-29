Unregulated three-wheelers trigger traffic chaos and public outrage in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The unchecked rise of unregulated electric three-wheelers in Dibrugarh has triggered growing public outrage, with residents alleging that the historic town is slowly descending into traffic chaos due to administrative negligence and the absence of a concrete urban transport policy.

From busy marketplaces to key road intersections, unauthorised ‘Tom-Tom’ and ‘Gogo’ vehicles have reportedly flooded the streets, creating severe congestion and disrupting normal traffic movement across the town. Citizens now question how such a large number of vehicles continue to operate openly despite alleged violations of transport and traffic regulations.

Raising the issue sharply, Dibrugarh youth leader Ujjal Kashyap accused the district transport authorities and traffic police of failing to control the mushrooming growth of unlicensed three-wheelers. He alleged that many operators lack even basic driving discipline and traffic awareness, while several vehicles are reportedly operating without proper permits or adequate knowledge of road safety norms. According to Kashyap, the uncontrolled expansion of electric three-wheelers has already begun affecting the town’s overall traffic system, particularly in the heart of Dibrugarh, where roads remain congested throughout the day. He warned that if immediate corrective measures are not taken, the situation could soon spiral beyond control.

Adding to public concern is the visible condition of many of these vehicles. Several three-wheelers seen plying across the town reportedly have damaged body panels, broken glass, faded paintwork and other visible mechanical defects, raising serious safety concerns among commuters and pedestrians alike.

Residents have also pointed out another long-standing civic failure — the absence of a permanent and designated parking or holding zone for three-wheelers in the town. In the absence of any structured system, vehicles are frequently parked along major roads, narrow lanes and busy intersections, worsening congestion and obstructing free vehicular movement.

As Dibrugarh continues its push toward modernisation while preserving its historic identity, residents have demanded immediate intervention from the district administration. Calls are growing louder for strict licensing verification, enforcement drives, designated parking infrastructure, and a comprehensive traffic management plan to restore order on the town’s increasingly chaotic roads.

Also Read: Assam: Darrang police seize truck that killed traffic constable