Assam: Dibrugarh to host India International Dance Festival on October 6 at District Library auditorium

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: For the first time, India International Dance Festival is going to be held in Dibrugarh on October 6 at District Library auditorium. The international dance festival will be organised by India International Dance Festival Forum in association with Aharya Production and Nupoor Kala Academy. IIDF chief convenor Minakhee Gogoi said, “The first time, India International Dance Festival will be organized in Dibrugarh on October 6. Participants from West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi will participate in the dance festival. Local participants from different districts of Assam has so far enrolled for the dance festival.”

“On October 5, a workshop on Odissi dance will be conducted by Dr. Pompi Paul, Odissi dancer from West Bengal. The workshop will be organized in connection with the international dance festival,” Gogoi said.

She added, “We will provide IIDF future face awards during the festival. It is a good opportunity for local dancers to enhance the basis skills of dancing.”

Also Read: Assam: Women protest against smart meters in Sivasagar

Also Watch: